Warning, Hyper Grace Theology is Created From the Devil
Published 14 hours ago

Why do we think that Hyper Grace is good? Do you know that the bible tells you there are no such things, and there is plenty of warning? Especially when you think that once save, you can go back to what you were doing.


Here are some links that would be a help to your decision.


Salvation Road:

https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php#gsc.tab=0


What will happen when you become part of the left behind:

https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php#gsc.tab=0


Our website is:

https://www.a-c-t-s.net


To insert sub-titles https://clideo.com/add-subtitles-to-video

