Ukraine’s Deep State Ties EXPOSED – Is Trump the Real Peacemaker? | SEAN MORGAN
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
120 views • 1 month ago

Zelensky’s latest misstep on camera was a wake-up call for many Americans, revealing Ukraine’s role in a massive deep-state money laundering operation. Is Zelensky just an arrogant puppet, or was his blunder orchestrated to give Trump the perfect excuse to cut off aid and end the war? In this explosive discussion, we break down the real motives behind Ukraine’s resistance to peace, the global elites’ interest in prolonging the conflict, and how Trump is positioning himself as the world’s ultimate peacemaker.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
trumpdeep statemoney launderingukrainemedia deceptionzelenskypeace negotiationsglobal elitespolitical manipulationmilitary aidukraine conflictwar fundinggeopolitical strategy
