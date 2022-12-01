Create New Account
The World Economic Forum New Ten Commandments and Agenda 2030 | Alex Newman
The Resistance 1776
Published 14 hours ago |
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2022

EPISODE - #3224 - 6PM


The Pete Santilli Show episode 3224 6PM - special guest Alex Newman Chief Editor of The New American Magazine talks with Pete Santilli.  Share this interview far and wide!


Website: https://libertysentinel.org/


Elon Musk Goes BIBLICAL: About To Bring Down Entire Establishment!3224-6PM  - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23110 


