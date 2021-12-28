Organs of Dead Vaccinated Show Clear Evidence of Autoimmune Attack on These Tissues

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12/22/2021 Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: After examining the body organs of the vaccinated people, Dr. Arne Burkhardt found that more than 90% of them have the problem of self-attack of the immune system. The heart, lungs and other organs bear the brunt of the self-attack of the immune system.