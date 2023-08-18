Tactical Civics™- America's SOLUTION!

Americans who are worried about America's trajectory will be pleased to know of a citizen action organization called TACTICAL CIVICS™ . With over 165 county chapters from coast to coast so far, after more than 60,000 hours of R&D, TACTICAL CIVICS™ developed a comprehensive and long-term mission entailing peaceful, lawful action projects and reform laws to bring government back under the control of We The People. Tactical Civics™ is the full-spectrum SOLUTION to stop DC organized crime, lawless governors and state palaces, and arrogant, corrupt county, city, and school district 'servants'. Over 550 county chapters in 49 states so far....add YOUR county!...

COMMITTEES OF SAFETY:

('Committees of Government Accountability & Safety')

A Committee of Safety can be briefly descibed as an association of concerned citizens brought together to hold their elected officials accountable, to act responsibly in the mutual self-defense of their Constitutional and God-given rights, and to respond to community emergencies whenever may become necessary.

These committees also operate following the structure of government from the local to the national level in various forms; Community-level, City/Town-level, County-level, State-level, and the National-level as a means to unify the state associations. The State-level unifies the County-level committees, the County-level committees unify the City/Town-level committees, and the City/Town-level committees unify the Community-level committees.

These committiees operate not only as a means to hold their elected officials accountable, but to also act as a form of a legitimate parallel government whenever the government breaks down or fails to follow the SUPREME CONSTITUTIONAL LAW of the nation or the state.

