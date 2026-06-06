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Reptilian Hosting and Trauma Based Entity Attachments - Anna Paige Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/06/06/trauma-based-entity-attachments/

Livestream 6/7/26: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/05/16/live-stream-jun-7-2026/


Anna Paige returns to The Cosmic Switchboard. She had previously appeared as Anna P. Anna goes into detail about recent articles she's written about Hosted People, Trauma as a means to create organic portals in trauma victims, Interdimensional attachments and dark entities. Anna has had many paranormal experiences and was married to two different guys who were hosted by malevolent entities. Anna explains how her personal history of abuse, mediumship and a lifelong fascination with the paranormal led her to write a series of articles on reptilian and demonic hosting. She connects the host concept across Christian possession, shamanic attachment, UFO research on Dracos and Tillions, and modern psychology of trauma, showing how consciousness can be hijacked and why abusive personalities often become vessels for darker entities.


In Part 2, Anna and James do a deep dive the paranormal, spiritual interference in relationships and in everyday life and much more. Anna describes the lived experience of hosted abusers, from blackened eyes to violent eruptions, and expands the discussion to societal scales – food‑industry rituals, vaccine additives, 5G frequencies and genetic manipulation that she believes amplify entity attraction. She warns of a growing cultural collapse, the lack of a mass awakening, and the urgent need for unified awareness to counter what she sees as an accelerating, entity‑driven crisis.

Keywords
vaccinesabusemind controldemonicpossessionritualparanormalarchonspsychologytraumadracosreptilianhostingentitymediumsocietal collapseaborted fetal tissueenergy vampiresnarcissisticmass awakeningfood industrygenerational curses5g frequenciesblack eyesconsciousness hijack
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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