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🔴 EXCLUSIVE - INTERVIEW FROM A PRISON CELL
A man who was thrown behind bars by Germany speaks for the first time to a Croatian audience.
Reiner Füllmich - the lawyer who brought down Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen - is behind bars in a German prison today. He says: I am not a criminal, I am a POLITICAL PRISONER.
In an exclusive interview, he reveals:
❗️ How, he claims, he was KIDNAPPED in Mexico and brought to a German cell
❗️ Why his court file only says one word - "CORONA"
❗️ What is "Nuremberg 2.0" and who he wanted to bring to trial
❗️ 6 months in solitary confinement - "even the worst criminals didn't experience it"
❗️ Why, despite everything, he is still smiling