Baerbock hits NYC in 'Sex and the City' -esque video - soon to be President of the UN Gen Assembly
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
124 views • 22 hours ago

(Former German FM) Baerbock hits NYC in 'Sex and the City' -esque video - shared on her Instagram  (360* instead of 180, famous for dumb blunder statement to Putin)

She takes a taxi just like a 'regular' person

The former German FM is set to become President of the UN General Assembly this month.

Adding: 

Maria Zakharova:

Borrell's heiress Kaja Kallas: "Chinese have outstanding skills in technology, but their achievements in social sciences are inferior to the Russians, who, in turn, are not so strong in technology but excel in social sciences..."

Apparently, Kallas took the criticism of her previous blunders to heart and, as Baerbock advised, made a 360-degree turn.

If Russia is "not so strong in technology," then who built the Crimean Bridge? Who launches rockets from the Vostochny Cosmodrome? Who created the "Oreshnik"? And so on.

Likewise, without being strong in social sciences, China would not be able to govern a billion citizens.

Critically illiterate Kallas.

If you care, here's more about this video I posted:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/germanys-baerbock-shares-york-instagram-205931302.html

