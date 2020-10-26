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StopNop. Protest 6 czerwca 2020 „Zakończyć plandemię”.
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195 views • October 26, 2020
W niniejszym materiale przedstawiamy krótki film z protestów które miały miejsce 2 czerwca 2020 roku w Warszawie, które były zorganizowane aby zaprotestować wobec bezprawnym działaniom rządu, który walcząc z plandemią naruszył prawa konstytucyjne obywateli Polski.
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/protest_zakoczyc,p750318383
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/protest_zakoczyc,p750318383
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