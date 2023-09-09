OBAMA GAY FRAUD, SMOKES CRACK AND BLOWS LARRY SINCLAIRE

OBAMA, THE IMPOSTER MARXIST QUEER PRESIDENT, REAL NAME BARRY SOETORO, NEVER QUALIFIED TO LEGALLY RUN FOR PRESIDENT, MICHELLE IS MAN WITH A BIG COCK. OBAMA CRACK COCAINE AND CUM ADDICT. POSSIBLY MURDERED HIS CHEF OVER REFUSING ORAL SEX.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.