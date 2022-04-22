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Toxins in The Air ~ And How to Detoxify Your Home
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1375 views • April 22, 2022
Dr. Group is a holistic practitioner that has shared uncensored medical truth since 1997. In this seminar from 2015, "The Secret to Health," he breaks down the toxins in our food, water, and air. This segment is related to airborne poisons such as VOCs, pesticides, herbicides, mold, mildew, and chemtrail-related compounds like aluminum, bromide, and barium.
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Learn more about Dr. Group's coursework by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Member Benefits: Join any course and you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
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Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
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Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
––––––––––––
Learn more about Dr. Group's coursework by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Member Benefits: Join any course and you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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