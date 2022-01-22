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UK Pharmacist Speaks Out On Vaccines Reporting Crime To Police Station
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222 views • January 22, 2022
From Learn Something New Today
The big FUSS!! where did the crime number come from that people are using to close down the vaccination centres? Apparently this is wher it came from a Pharmacist went to Hudderfield police station to report the vaccine and provided evidence?
The big FUSS!! where did the crime number come from that people are using to close down the vaccination centres? Apparently this is wher it came from a Pharmacist went to Hudderfield police station to report the vaccine and provided evidence?
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