The Iran war is A CLOWN SHOW

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when it comes to the Iran war I don't know whether to get mad or laugh anymore. this thing is not making sense in either direction. but I do want to show you a little something from Ezekiel that appears to be a mirror image of what's going on right now over in the Middle East
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Kenneth -vance-12