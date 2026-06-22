The Iran war is A CLOWN SHOW

when it comes to the Iran war I don't know whether to get mad or laugh anymore. this thing is not making sense in either direction. but I do want to show you a little something from Ezekiel that appears to be a mirror image of what's going on right now over in the Middle East





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