Quantum Stealth 'Invisibility CLOAK' that Conceals Infrared, Ultraviolet & Thermal Signals

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The ‘inexpensive and paper-thin’ technology works by bending light around a target to either alter its position or make it vanish altogether, leaving only the background visible. It is touted to be able to obscure the positions of heavy artillery, ground troops or even entire buildings from certain viewpoints.