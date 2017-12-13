But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.

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CALL on JESUS, NOW!!! The TRUMPET is ABOUT TO SOUND!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r0PkAnjuLc
Dec 13 2017 Prophetic Dream -Russia and China WW3 Nukes Invasions Civil War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qlhkVWaHUg
June 20-21 Rapture Convergence like No Other
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6me9abPJLI
Pray for us: for we trust we have a good conscience, in all things willing to live honestly. Hebrews 13:18
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534
https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/
Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k
Movie Never Ashemed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/
A dream: I didn’t make the RAPTURE…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI
“he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;” #Yeshua #endtimes #Jesus