But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.

CALL on JESUS, NOW!!! The TRUMPET is ABOUT TO SOUND!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r0PkAnjuLc

Dec 13 2017 Prophetic Dream -Russia and China WW3 Nukes Invasions Civil War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qlhkVWaHUg



June 20-21 Rapture Convergence like No Other

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6me9abPJLI

Pray for us: for we trust we have a good conscience, in all things willing to live honestly. Hebrews 13:18



https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534





https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/





Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k





Movie Never Ashemed





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg





MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT





https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/





A dream: I didn’t make the RAPTURE…





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI





“he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;” #Yeshua #endtimes #Jesus





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Z258A2DsjJc