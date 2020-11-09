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Tom Luongo: How to Prepare for the Great Reset? Get Antifragile!
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105 views • November 09, 2020
Analyst Tom Luongo joins us to discuss the contested election and how the elites are fully committed to The Great Reset (e.g. they've turned BoJo in the UK). They are in the process of destroying the lower and middle classes and their vision of the future is a communist, dystopian, Brave New World-meets-1984 society. Tom calls out the EU technocracy as the real threat and enemy as opposed to China, Russia, or Iran. The Great Reset calls for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), a cashless society, and its implementation will accelerate if Trump wins reelection. Tom gives some practical pointers on how to best survive the attempt to push through The Great Reset because whether or not it succeeds, it will still be a time of great chaos.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Website https://tomluongo.me
Twitter https:/www.twitter.com/TFL1728
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns
About Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is a former research chemist by trade and an Austrian Economist by study and a market analyst by choice. For the past four years he has been a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax Media publishing thoughts on where markets, central banks, gold and geopolitics meet and explode.
He is now the publisher of Gold, Goats n' Guns, a monthly newsletter offered through Patreon.
He has been an investor and market analyst for more seventeen years and is an astute observer in changes within the culture and the political landscape.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Website https://tomluongo.me
Twitter https:/www.twitter.com/TFL1728
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns
About Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is a former research chemist by trade and an Austrian Economist by study and a market analyst by choice. For the past four years he has been a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax Media publishing thoughts on where markets, central banks, gold and geopolitics meet and explode.
He is now the publisher of Gold, Goats n' Guns, a monthly newsletter offered through Patreon.
He has been an investor and market analyst for more seventeen years and is an astute observer in changes within the culture and the political landscape.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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