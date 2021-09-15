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Hillsong Worship - I Surrender (Lyrics) 8D Audio
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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23 views • September 15, 2021
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Points to win this war:
Never give up, Never lose faith in God, Spread the Truth, keep moral values ​​intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Dont arm anyone, Never take The Covid Vaccine/mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul for anything, Never give up Freedom, Dont atack anyone but defend yourself, "Fight" until the End. In the end, dead or alive we win because our Soul its imortal and God its our side!
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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