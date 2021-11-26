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Aussie Nurse Whistleblowers: An Alarming Truth | The Covid World
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162 views • November 26, 2021
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An Alarming Truth
By: The Covid World
Date: 20 November, 2021
Url: https://thecovidworld.com/11-australian-nurses-blow-the-whistle-on-covid-vaccine-side-effects-we-were-told-not-to-talk-about-what-we-had-seen/
From the website:
In a stunning video, 11 nurses and paramedics from Queensland Australia have come forward to talk about their experiences administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The nurses have had their identities obscured because they are afraid to speak out, but their identification was checked before filming. In a series of harrowing tales, the nurses recount how they saw the deaths and injuries pile up, yet no one was allowed to talk about it.
The nurses further stated that vaccination status was no longer being marked on incoming cases and hospital resuscitation alarms had been disabled to avoid scaring people waiting in line for the jab. Additionally, there are no reporting mechanisms at all for serious adverse reactions.
Once the vaccine rollout began, they started seeing increasing cases of strokes, particularly in the young, neurological diseases, heart attack, lungs filled with fluid, internal bleeding, external bleeding from the bowels and nose as well as people passing large blood clots. One nurse described how more than 50% of patients looked ‘seriously unwell’ after being jabbed, with a number of them fainting at the hospital after receiving the jab.
Many of the nurses described how they would rather lose their job than take the jab, with some acknowledging that they would never work in the healthcare field again.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
An Alarming Truth
By: The Covid World
Date: 20 November, 2021
Url: https://thecovidworld.com/11-australian-nurses-blow-the-whistle-on-covid-vaccine-side-effects-we-were-told-not-to-talk-about-what-we-had-seen/
From the website:
In a stunning video, 11 nurses and paramedics from Queensland Australia have come forward to talk about their experiences administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The nurses have had their identities obscured because they are afraid to speak out, but their identification was checked before filming. In a series of harrowing tales, the nurses recount how they saw the deaths and injuries pile up, yet no one was allowed to talk about it.
The nurses further stated that vaccination status was no longer being marked on incoming cases and hospital resuscitation alarms had been disabled to avoid scaring people waiting in line for the jab. Additionally, there are no reporting mechanisms at all for serious adverse reactions.
Once the vaccine rollout began, they started seeing increasing cases of strokes, particularly in the young, neurological diseases, heart attack, lungs filled with fluid, internal bleeding, external bleeding from the bowels and nose as well as people passing large blood clots. One nurse described how more than 50% of patients looked ‘seriously unwell’ after being jabbed, with a number of them fainting at the hospital after receiving the jab.
Many of the nurses described how they would rather lose their job than take the jab, with some acknowledging that they would never work in the healthcare field again.
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