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MBI Ammo: The Forgotten Brand History of MBI Ammo Explained
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41 views • June 23, 2021
Learn the history of MBI ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/brands/mbi-ammo to get the best discount MBI ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Military Ballistics Industries, also known as MBI, has made a relatively recent entry into the world of ammunition manufacturing. They have a good reputation for their high-quality new and re-manufactured ammunition, and their product line today includes ammunition for all of the most popular calibers on the market – including 9mm, 40 S&W and the recently added .223.
They're also known for the low-cost approach they take in packaging their products, but don't be fooled by the plastic bags. The cartridges inside are built with high-quality components. They fill the casings with Hodgdon powder, cap them with Hornady bullets and plug the base with CCI primers, not to mention other high-quality and well-known ammunition components.
Some shooters feel that re-manufactured ammunition is a product of lesser quality. This can be the case when poorly re-manufactured, but MBI re-manufactured ammo is assembled with care and quality parts. The brass case is the only reused component in re-manufactured ammo, as the case is usually the component of ammunition that is the most expensive and it doubles as easy to recycle. Keep in mind that re-manufacturing is essentially industrial scale reloading, so it is relevant to consider the claim of some reloaders that they can reuse a case three, four or even 10 times, if the amount of pressure generated by the cartridge is low enough.
Attention to detail and product consistency are what really set apart a good re-manufacturer of ammunition. MBI manufactures their ammunition to exacting standards, delivering a high-quality product for training and practice.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brigtheon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
MBI Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/mbi-ammo
.223 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo
9mm Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/9mm-ammo
40 Cal (S&W) Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/40-cal-ammo
Military Ballistics Industries, also known as MBI, has made a relatively recent entry into the world of ammunition manufacturing. They have a good reputation for their high-quality new and re-manufactured ammunition, and their product line today includes ammunition for all of the most popular calibers on the market – including 9mm, 40 S&W and the recently added .223.
They're also known for the low-cost approach they take in packaging their products, but don't be fooled by the plastic bags. The cartridges inside are built with high-quality components. They fill the casings with Hodgdon powder, cap them with Hornady bullets and plug the base with CCI primers, not to mention other high-quality and well-known ammunition components.
Some shooters feel that re-manufactured ammunition is a product of lesser quality. This can be the case when poorly re-manufactured, but MBI re-manufactured ammo is assembled with care and quality parts. The brass case is the only reused component in re-manufactured ammo, as the case is usually the component of ammunition that is the most expensive and it doubles as easy to recycle. Keep in mind that re-manufacturing is essentially industrial scale reloading, so it is relevant to consider the claim of some reloaders that they can reuse a case three, four or even 10 times, if the amount of pressure generated by the cartridge is low enough.
Attention to detail and product consistency are what really set apart a good re-manufacturer of ammunition. MBI manufactures their ammunition to exacting standards, delivering a high-quality product for training and practice.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brigtheon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
MBI Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/mbi-ammo
.223 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo
9mm Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/9mm-ammo
40 Cal (S&W) Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/40-cal-ammo
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