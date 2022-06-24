This Guy Describes Exactly How I Feel in Under 6 Mins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Guy Describes Exactly How I Feel in Under 6 Minshttps://youtu.be/2OikYiyiPT8
this rumble vid is excellent. i just recorded a bit of my opinion and a few clips to make a "EVERYTHING I THINK ABOUT FE in 6 MINS" video
Dropping some serious bombs! Get your notepad ready
https://rumble.com/embed/v13lbur/?pub=x2y2z
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
https://youtu.be/2OikYiyiPT8