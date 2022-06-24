This Guy Describes Exactly How I Feel in Under 6 Mins

This Guy Describes Exactly How I Feel in Under 6 Minshttps://youtu.be/2OikYiyiPT8





this rumble vid is excellent. i just recorded a bit of my opinion and a few clips to make a "EVERYTHING I THINK ABOUT FE in 6 MINS" video

⁣Dropping some serious bombs! Get your notepad ready

https://rumble.com/embed/v13lbur/?pub=x2y2z





Shanes Flat Earth Repository

https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository





https://youtu.be/2OikYiyiPT8