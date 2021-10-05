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Only The Sheep Still Listen To Fauci, Want Your Freedom Back? Mass Non-Compliance Is The Only Answer
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90 views • October 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Ted Nugent sums up the vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-nugent-is-not-known-for-being-subtle/
Let's Go Brandon breaks out all over the country - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/10/03/wattch-fck-joe-biden-chants-ring-out-college-football-stadiums-across-country/
Do people actually listen to this idiot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-christmas-could-be-cancelled/
NSW officials resigning rapidly, notice the fully vaxxed percentage - https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/john-barilaro-resigns-as-deputy-premier-of-nsw-days-after-gladys-berejiklian-stepped-down/news-story/d1bc162e5f899e118e534ae2640c16b8
or - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/domino-effect-new-south-wales-sinks-political-disarray-chaos-six-officials-including-premier-deputy-premier-exit/
Is the tide starting to turn, Durham investigation - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kash-patel-peter-strzok-lisa-page-cooperating-john-durham-lovebirds/
South Africa case heads to their supreme court - https://www.trevorwinchell.com/AmericanPatriotsForum/viewtopic.php?f=110&;t=5211&sid=b371b375eef0870422491b8a5f3ddb54
Pfizer busted testing vaxx on orphan infants - https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/01/breaking-pfizer-stand-accused-of-experimenting-on-orphan-babies-to-test-their-covid-19-vaccine/
NY hospitals won't release babies to unvaxxed - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/flash-new-york-hospitals-refuse-to-release-new-bron-babies-to-un-vaxxed-parents
Manufactured crisis? - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10049621/Cargo-ships-anchored-NY-LA-face-4-WEEK-wait-unload-amid-unprecedented-supply-chain-crisis.html
Culling pigs due to packing house shortage, or another manufactured crisis - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/running-out-space-uk-farmers-cull-120000-pigs-amid-labor-shortages-slaughterhouses
Add LinkedIn to the bought off big tech companies - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/10/04/linkedin-bans-geologist-for-climate-change-posts/
Another hate hoax done by the oppressed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/color-me-shocked-black-woman-busted-for-elaborate-kkk-hate-hoax-in-georgia/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1444163010700869637
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Ted Nugent sums up the vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-nugent-is-not-known-for-being-subtle/
Let's Go Brandon breaks out all over the country - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/10/03/wattch-fck-joe-biden-chants-ring-out-college-football-stadiums-across-country/
Do people actually listen to this idiot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-christmas-could-be-cancelled/
NSW officials resigning rapidly, notice the fully vaxxed percentage - https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/john-barilaro-resigns-as-deputy-premier-of-nsw-days-after-gladys-berejiklian-stepped-down/news-story/d1bc162e5f899e118e534ae2640c16b8
or - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/domino-effect-new-south-wales-sinks-political-disarray-chaos-six-officials-including-premier-deputy-premier-exit/
Is the tide starting to turn, Durham investigation - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kash-patel-peter-strzok-lisa-page-cooperating-john-durham-lovebirds/
South Africa case heads to their supreme court - https://www.trevorwinchell.com/AmericanPatriotsForum/viewtopic.php?f=110&;t=5211&sid=b371b375eef0870422491b8a5f3ddb54
Pfizer busted testing vaxx on orphan infants - https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/01/breaking-pfizer-stand-accused-of-experimenting-on-orphan-babies-to-test-their-covid-19-vaccine/
NY hospitals won't release babies to unvaxxed - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/flash-new-york-hospitals-refuse-to-release-new-bron-babies-to-un-vaxxed-parents
Manufactured crisis? - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10049621/Cargo-ships-anchored-NY-LA-face-4-WEEK-wait-unload-amid-unprecedented-supply-chain-crisis.html
Culling pigs due to packing house shortage, or another manufactured crisis - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/running-out-space-uk-farmers-cull-120000-pigs-amid-labor-shortages-slaughterhouses
Add LinkedIn to the bought off big tech companies - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/10/04/linkedin-bans-geologist-for-climate-change-posts/
Another hate hoax done by the oppressed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/color-me-shocked-black-woman-busted-for-elaborate-kkk-hate-hoax-in-georgia/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1444163010700869637
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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