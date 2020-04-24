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#DavidKnightShow HR2: Next Wuhan Disease - We All Become China!
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5 views • April 24, 2020
Tyranny is a more dangerous disease than COVID-19
On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll explain why the authoritarianism that sprouted in America following the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is more dangerous than the virus itself.
Also, a Texas town re-opens today, China refuses to allow U.S. to enter Wuhan lab Obama funded, and WHO refuses to acknowledge Taiwan.
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On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll explain why the authoritarianism that sprouted in America following the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is more dangerous than the virus itself.
Also, a Texas town re-opens today, China refuses to allow U.S. to enter Wuhan lab Obama funded, and WHO refuses to acknowledge Taiwan.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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