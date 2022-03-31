© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The brutal reality of the origin of vaccines: Ripping apart living pre-born babies
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • March 31, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
On this solo episode, John-Henry shows us incontrovertible proof of the link between the COVID vaccine and the moral crimes of abortion and vivisection.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyei2-the-brutal-reality-of-the-origin-of-vaccines-ripping-apart-living-pre-born-.html
On this solo episode, John-Henry shows us incontrovertible proof of the link between the COVID vaccine and the moral crimes of abortion and vivisection.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyei2-the-brutal-reality-of-the-origin-of-vaccines-ripping-apart-living-pre-born-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.