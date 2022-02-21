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Johnny Vedmore: Every Position of Power Has Been Taken Over by WEF & Their Global Leaders
Geopolitics & Empire
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189 views • February 21, 2022
Johnny Vedmore discusses how he feels one phase of COVID1984 is coming to an end and more people are beginning to question things. He gives us a deep dive on Cobra Commander Klaus Schwab and the Malthusian eugenics of Davos and the Club of Rome. WEF has run Britain for the last 20 years. The Young Global Leaders have taken over every single position of power. We're late to the party, we're done, we have let them run us through. He gives his take on the nature of the pandemic, the Wellcome Trust, and believes intelligence agencies are really running the show, that there are no more remaining independent actors (e.g. multipolar world). A lot of people he talks to think the endgame is something like a biblical apocalypse.

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Show Notes
The Wellcome Five – The Proximal Origin of Covid Control https://johnnyvedmore.com/2022/02/08/the-wellcome-5
Schwab Family Values https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/schwab-family-values

Websites
Website https://johnnyvedmore.com
Fungi Monkey https://www.fungimonkey.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/JohnnyVedmore
Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com

About Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore is a completely independent investigative journalist and musician from Cardiff, Wales. His work aims to expose the powerful people who are overlooked by other journalists and bring new information to his readers. If you require help, or have a tip for Johnny, then get in touch via johnnyvedmore.com or by reaching out to [email protected]

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
bibleprophecynwonew world orderdepopulationapocalypsesocial crediteugenicsbill gatesdystopiaworld governmentdavosworld economic forummalthuswefklaus schwabwellcome trustyoung global leaders
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