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Racism ’a serious public health threat’: Europe bows to Racist Pharmafia, blocks patent waiver
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60 views • July 21, 2021
CDC & AMA have just decreed racism "a health crisis", but that's been the case since the inception of modern medicine at the hands of eugenicists and The Rockefeller Foundation. But don't forget, conservative anti-vaxx moms are literally nazis.
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