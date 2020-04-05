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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, April 3, From the South, COVID-1984 discussed
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56 views • April 05, 2020
With all the hype and fear-porn on the FAKE NEW$, we show latest statistics and unreported incidences out of Mexico/Guatemala/Honduras. Kathy Rubio, Patricia J H S and I, Donald Grahn face statistical reports - mainly, that the illnesses are not CAUSED by Corona, but by radiation poisoning of your body cells, from your Cell phones - now upscaled to 5 G 10X the radiation of 4 G
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