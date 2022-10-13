Create New Account
5D Shift Podcast: Gaia's Torus Accelerating
Openhand
Published a month ago |

Clear evidence points to an acceleration of the spin of Mother Earth, largely due to biomagnetic effects as the shift unfolds. It's going to be impacting our lives in several key ways and it's crucial we integrate these so as to normalise in the transformation and become positively empowered by it. That's what this episode 2 of the 5D Shift Podcast is designed to illuminate.
Here's the trailer for the upcoming video on Saturday 15th October at 9am UK time.

ascension5d consciousness5d shift podcastopenhand

