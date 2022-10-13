5D Shift Podcast: Gaia's Torus Accelerating

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Clear evidence points to an acceleration of the spin of Mother Earth,
largely due to biomagnetic effects as the shift unfolds. It's going to
be impacting our lives in several key ways and it's crucial we
integrate these so as to normalise in the transformation and become
positively empowered by it. That's what this episode 2 of the 5D Shift
Podcast is designed to illuminate.
Here's the trailer for the upcoming video on Saturday 15th October at 9am UK time.