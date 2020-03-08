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666FOX Attacks Silver. WHO/FDA/CDC/We are your friends.LIARS! Calm Before Storm 888-3/11.
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55 views • March 08, 2020
IMHO quality colloidal and ionic silver, (preferably a 50/50) but both work tremendously well at prevention and eliminating human coronavirus. Nebulizing into the lungs is most effective for prevention as well as spraying on face, eyes, nasals and other surfaces. They are lying to you, period!
The most important thing of all is a relationship with Jesus Christ! I pray you know him, may his grace and peace be with you always!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-york-televangelist-jim-bakker-silver-solution-coronavirus?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A%20foxnews%2Fnational%20%28Internal%20-%20US%20Latest%20-%20Text%29
Where I get my equipment; https://www.silverlungs.com/
The most important thing of all is a relationship with Jesus Christ! I pray you know him, may his grace and peace be with you always!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-york-televangelist-jim-bakker-silver-solution-coronavirus?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A%20foxnews%2Fnational%20%28Internal%20-%20US%20Latest%20-%20Text%29
Where I get my equipment; https://www.silverlungs.com/
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