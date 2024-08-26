BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚜🇺🇸Our Food Is Getting Faker & Faker. America Is Pushing Towards Synthetic Options For One Reason & One Reason Only, Profit
🚜🇺🇸Our Food Is Getting Faker & Faker. America Is Pushing Towards Synthetic Options For One Reason & One Reason Only, Profit


3 shocking lab grown foods that are becoming extremely popular to produce:


- 1st, synthetic beef. It is made by growing animal cells in a lab instead of raising animals. It tastes like regular meat, but without the animal part


- Next, milk, also called cultured milk. It is produced without cows or other animals. It has the same ingredients as animal milk, but is created using an emerging biotechnology technique called precision fermentation. It promises the same taste, looks and feel as regular dairy milk


- Finally, seafood. This lab grown seafood is produced by growing cells from fish or other sea animals.

