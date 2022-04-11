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EyesToSee: Systematic Deadly Toxic 'Oils' in Food Exposed! (Again) [08.04.2022]
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934 views • April 11, 2022
Toxic oils, people erroneously call "food". Cholesterol Was sold as bad, so people switched toball sorts of poisonous alternatives, to which health problems exploded as a result, sending big pharma investments through the roof...
Kim Osbøl: Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? (Reloaded) [25.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BvGS3r6rPihS/
37 viewsApr 8, 2022
EyesToSee
233 subscribers
https://youtu.be/bI3CLiLHC7k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxrUV9iV57_Oea1NDkgdldA
Kim Osbøl: Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? (Reloaded) [25.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BvGS3r6rPihS/
37 viewsApr 8, 2022
EyesToSee
233 subscribers
https://youtu.be/bI3CLiLHC7k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxrUV9iV57_Oea1NDkgdldA
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