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This Quantum Life #29 - Asking and Receiving: What Could Go Wrong?
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20 views • January 29, 2022
Saying or thinking that you know something doesn't get you anything new. Being curious about what the hell you don't know is a much more fruitful path--in fact, it's pretty much the only path to discovery.
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