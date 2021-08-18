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Noah's Ark Discovered
Biblical archeology
Biblical archeology
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574 views • August 18, 2021
Some of you have heard me talk about the discovery of Noah's Ark and thought I was crazy. I recently finally figured out how to download and edit videos and now I am going to share what I know about this discovery. This edited video starts with the giant bones including the pinky finger bones of Noah's wife, and then the radar scans of the ark site. This video talks about a photograph of Ark shaped object shown in Life magazine in 1960. The site was first visited by Ron and his two sons for only 3 days in 1975. Day 1, they discovered great big rocks with a hole at the top. Day 2; Noah's house, graves of Noah and his wife an the altar he built after the flood. Day 3, the Ark shaped object. In 1979 there was an earthquake which split the Ark right down the center and cause the soil to sink 20 feet off the sides (see in edited video 46:00). Plans are to first excavate the rib timbers when Turkey opens up again. It seems at this time that God, who knows everything, is revealing secrets in our day which disprove evolution.
Check out these two video links for full content.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFLC5CpnJUE&t=1549s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsF5W203xVchttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFLC5CpnJUE&;t=1549s
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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