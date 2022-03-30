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PEDO CULT - Drag guy story time and pedophile mobs seek to groom the children
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42 views • March 30, 2022
The gender clown pedo cult illegally and openly engages in grooming of children while the police stand down and let these sick fucks have their way in our schools, on our streets, and in media. The righteous stands against them and calls for an end to the targeting of young minds by degenerate psychopaths.
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