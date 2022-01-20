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Extremely Concerning Government Disinformation Pushes Useless 4th Jab and Death Upon the Unborn
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62 views • January 20, 2022
COVID-19 disinformation sharing by Canadian doctors ‘extremely concerning’
https://archive.is/5vxcU
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
LHSC reports 161 inpatients with 24 in ICUs; MLHU adds 230 cases
https://archive.is/jvIvA
MLHU reports 4 deaths, LHSC sets new record of 166 inpatients
https://archive.is/u9rKG
Record 147 inpatients at LHSC, MLHU reports 3 deaths
https://archive.is/NsDWt
Hospitalizations
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
Of the 36 people who died; 33 people had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and three people were not vaccinated
https://archive.is/q7ch4#selection-2299.0-2299.128
COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1047814/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-2-2022.pdf
Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron
https://archive.is/NKSLR
Fourth Vaccine Dose Makes No Difference, Study From Israel Shows, as Infections and ICU Admissions Surge
https://archive.is/ubZVO
Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning next week
https://archive.is/cMcDU
London, Ont. grocery store to host one-day pediatric vaccination clinic
https://archive.is/g7VKe
EU regulator says mRNA shots safe during pregnancy
https://archive.is/QIMX9
Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
Double-Jabbed Australian Woman Goes Nuclear Over Mandatory Third Shot
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/double-jabbed-australian-woman-goes-nuclear-over-mandatory-third-shot-its-not-just-anti-vaxxers-now-video/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
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Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/5vxcU
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
LHSC reports 161 inpatients with 24 in ICUs; MLHU adds 230 cases
https://archive.is/jvIvA
MLHU reports 4 deaths, LHSC sets new record of 166 inpatients
https://archive.is/u9rKG
Record 147 inpatients at LHSC, MLHU reports 3 deaths
https://archive.is/NsDWt
Hospitalizations
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
Of the 36 people who died; 33 people had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and three people were not vaccinated
https://archive.is/q7ch4#selection-2299.0-2299.128
COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1047814/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-2-2022.pdf
Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron
https://archive.is/NKSLR
Fourth Vaccine Dose Makes No Difference, Study From Israel Shows, as Infections and ICU Admissions Surge
https://archive.is/ubZVO
Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning next week
https://archive.is/cMcDU
London, Ont. grocery store to host one-day pediatric vaccination clinic
https://archive.is/g7VKe
EU regulator says mRNA shots safe during pregnancy
https://archive.is/QIMX9
Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
Double-Jabbed Australian Woman Goes Nuclear Over Mandatory Third Shot
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/double-jabbed-australian-woman-goes-nuclear-over-mandatory-third-shot-its-not-just-anti-vaxxers-now-video/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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