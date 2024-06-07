Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Jim Piteo interviews Steve Garey and Raymond Dong about Unlimiteds Detroit. Both Steve and Raymond are founding members of Unlimiteds Detroit, a Fan Club for Hydroplane Boat Racing. They share their passion for hydroplane racing and how they created Unlimiteds Detroit back in 1969.





Steve Garey and Raymond Dong are also founding members of Thunderboat Magazine, which has members located all around the world!





For more information about Unlimiteds Detroit & Thunderboat Magazine visit their website: https://unlimitedsdetroit.com/index.php#nanogallery/my_nanogallery/72157713532534533





