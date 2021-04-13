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Zeitgeist - Moving Forward (2011)
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26 views • April 13, 2021
Este é o terceiro e último documentário da trilogia que vai propor uma necessária saída do paradigma monetário sócio - econômico que rege a sociedade em todo o mundo. Este assunto transcende as questões do relativismo cultural e da ideologia tradicional e chega ao âmago dos atributos empíricos da sobrevivência humana e social na terra, extrapolando as leis naturais imutáveis em um novo paradigma de sustentabilidade social chamada "Economia Baseada em Recursos".
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