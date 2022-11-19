MTG Asks the One Russia-Ukraine Question on the Minds of Every American Taxpayer

"We're ignoring the dangers happening at our border and the national security crisis that's happening in our country while we are completely protecting another country's border," emphasized Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I think the American people and the taxpayers of this country deserve to know why the Biden administration and this Congress is so interested in funding the protection of Ukraine's border and not the protection of our border."

Source: https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1593361226108735489?s=20