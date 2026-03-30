Brain Health – A Roadmap to Improve Brain Function with Dr. Donald Ellsworth

Is cognitive decline inevitable, or is there something you can do to protect your brain as you age? In this episode, Dr. Ellsworth breaks down the key drivers of brain health and explains why issues like memory loss, brain fog, and cognitive decline are often rooted in whole-body imbalances rather than isolated brain conditions. He highlights how several factors can significantly impact brain function over time. By addressing these foundational issues, you can begin to support your brain naturally and proactively.

Dr. Ellsworth shares practical, actionable steps you can take to improve and maintain brain health. He also emphasizes the importance of engaging your brain through learning, problem-solving, and sensory input, which can help strengthen cognitive function. Additionally, he discusses overlooked tools that play a vital role in maintaining mental clarity, focus, and long-term brain health.

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