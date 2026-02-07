Fremont High School Anti-ICE Protest Incident Update: Citations Issued as Police Move to Wrap It Up

Fremont Police issued citations to one adult and five juveniles following the January 29, 2026, anti-ICE protest at Fremont High School involving a vehicle-pedestrian incident. The driver cited for leaving the scene; protester cited for roadway violation. No further charges filed as investigation continues amid calls for legal clarity on mob-threat scenarios.

