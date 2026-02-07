Fremont High School Anti-ICE Protest Incident Update: Citations Issued as Police Move to Wrap It Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fremont Police issued citations to one adult and five juveniles following the January 29, 2026, anti-ICE protest at Fremont High School involving a vehicle-pedestrian incident. The driver cited for leaving the scene; protester cited for roadway violation. No further charges filed as investigation continues amid calls for legal clarity on mob-threat scenarios.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-high-school-anti-ice-protest-337
