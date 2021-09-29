Over 1 Million Dead in US - COVID Vaccination and Hospital Protocols (since January 2020)

In New York's Medicare system (within 28-days of vaccination).

Timeframe: January 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020:

6,586 dead from vaccine.

7,612 got COVID after shot.

- 50 state deaths from shot combined: 329,300

- 50 state infected with COVID after shot: 380,600

- 50 state Remdesivir poisoning deaths: 704,000

Hospital protocols and vaccine death total: 1,033,300 Americans



Those were the totals 11-months ago (ending October 31, 2020). Labor shortage most likely due to dead workers.



Jim's take on the labor shortage:



"This problem is global. It is not an American problem. Millions of jobs are open in every country with no one to fill them. All countries are in economic downturn. But I will just detail the U.S. here - Back when there was still unemployment, there was a time when the stats lined up to 8 million people unemployed, and 30 million jobs that could not be filled no matter how much pay was offered. That meant over 20 million people were not available to be hired, leaving jobs vacant while we were in the middle of a huge COVID caused economic downturn that should have had people clamoring for work because there should not have been ENOUGH jobs.



Add to this multiple reports of body bags, the latest one was yesterday they were discovered at a Wal Mart distribution center and were proven to be in Wal Mart's inventory for $30 each (but not in stores, sort of like those "shoes" I posted a while back . . . . ) how many people are dead, REALLY? Stats don't lie. Less workers are needed than ever now, due to the economy being thrashed, and there's a HUGE 10's of millions SHORTAGE of workers? Where TF did they all go? The camps? Body bags? Disabled and twitching?



MY GUESS: Probably all 3.



This topic is not dying. It is NOT going away. If this was just a fluke, the problem would have vanished in the months since I first posted about it, yet here it is, IN OUR FACES. McDonalds going un-staffed along with the rest of them. Not enough shipping workers. Not enough meat packers. Not enough of ANYTHING. Why???

Let me ask a question here: IF you wanted to murder 90 percent of the planet, and were having HUGE success with a shot that did exactly that, AND an enormous pile of people knew the shot was doing it but they were not shooting you to stop it, would you quit trying to force it on them even if they knew you were a murderer? HELL NO. Instead, you'd keep trying to find ways to force people who did not want your jab into getting it so you could kill them too. After all, if they only bitch and moan and never present a threat while you kill them, why stop? Just keep going until you hit your 90 percent. When farmers slaughter pigs, the first one will squeal and the rest will know, and squeal. Until they are all slaughtered. That is where we are at."



Links:



Army Doctor & Aerospace Medicine Specialist LTC. Theresa Long Calls On Pentagon To Ground ALL Pilots That Have Taken COVID Shots

thewashingtonstandard.com/army-doctor-aerospace-medicine-specialist-ltc-theresa-long-calls-on-pentagon-to-ground-all-pilots-that-have-taken-covid-shots/



I AM SPARTACUS

theburningplatform.com/2021/09/27/i-am-spartacus/