Monument To Be Remembered The Liberty of Pilgrims

Bible study on the Road to Plymouth! James 5 💥On The Road To Plymouth, Peace Treated with Government Tribe, Reading James 5 out loud, Founding Fathers Bible





Gold and silver coins or James 5 has everything to do with having your prayers answers. The prayers of a righteous man availeth much. Righteous equals good, honest, having a clean conscience, availeth much. Obeying Jesus by loving others as yourself. In James it says only those who obey Jesus, love one another, will be a part of the body of Christ, good honest society, the government. Once you confess this sin, of counterfeiting, and ask God to forgive you and others who do the same thing. We in unity cry out, "God help us not participate in this sin": people start to be Healed, saved, delivered. The power, the anointing of God shows up with signs and wonders following. Confessing this sin is HUGE to bring salvations and healings, cleanses minds, brings peace to the soul. It is very excited that we can stop the Weather Warfare but that is a little thing. This scripture means revival! Verses 19-20. Forgiveness then Jesus Christ will start healing you, the people around you, that's the birth of the church. People getting Baptized in water and the Holy Spirit. James 5:14-16, 19-20 1599 Geneva Bible





14. Is any sick among you? Let him call for the Elders of the Church, and let them pray for him, and anoint him with oil in the Name of the Lord.





15.And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up: and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him.





16. Acknowledge your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed: for the prayer of a righteous man availeth much, if it be fervent.





19 Brethren, If any of you hath erred from the truth, and some man hath converted him,





20 Let him know that he which hath converted the sinner from going astray out of his way, shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins.

Published on 07 Sep 2022 / In News and Politics

Bible study on the Road to Plymouth! James 5 💥On The Road To Plymouth, Peace Treated with Government Tribe, Reading James 5 out loud, Founding Fathers Bible

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