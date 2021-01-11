Scott McKay: THIS IS A MILITARY OPERATION TO DESTROY THE ENTIRE GLOBAL ROTHSCHILD CRIME SYNDICATE!

THIS IS A MILITARY OPERATION TO DESTROY THE ENTIRE GLOBAL ROTHSCHILD CRIME SYNDICATE! The People are about to learn that our government has been taken over by a foreign power. The European Central Banks have controlled our Country since the Civil War. They are the hidden power behind the Deep State. And now our military is moving to destroy them. [Share This Video]



This video explains that the Trump Presidency is essentially a de facto military presidency. President Trump has been working all along with the loyal military to bring this evil ‘bloodline’ Cabal down. The 2020 election was actually a complex military sting operation designed to expose and destroy the entire ‘Rothschild Crime Syndicate’.



Have faith that our military knows what it is doing and has the winning plan, it will succeed.

Please share this information, and help your friends and family understand what will be unfolding over the next few weeks.