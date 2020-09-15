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Australian Senator Explains 5G Deadly Effects of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Radiation
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85 views • September 15, 2020
SENATOR COLBECK TESTIFIES AGAINST 5G ROLLOUT - due to potential health effects.
Richard Mansell Colbeck is an Australian politician. He has been a Senator for Tasmania since 2018, representing the Liberal Party, and served a previous term in the Senate from 2002 to 2016.
Richard Mansell Colbeck is an Australian politician. He has been a Senator for Tasmania since 2018, representing the Liberal Party, and served a previous term in the Senate from 2002 to 2016.
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