Released Fighter of the People's Militia of the DPR Responded - 95% of DPR POW Soldiers Returned from Captivity Were Tor- tured and Beaten. 063022

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The released fighter of the People's Militia of the DPR responded to those who are dissatisfied with the exchange of the military of the republic, including for Azov:
◾️ Hearing this from your own - “why did you exchange them” ... Like, why were we rescued or what? An interesting argument."
95% of DPR soldiers returned from captivity were tortured and beaten.