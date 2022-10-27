Create New Account
Boosters Turning Environment Into a Kill Zone
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


October 26, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, the bivalent shot is a new level of danger, more toxins, possibly more than two mRNA codes and the facts about Self Spreading Vaccines developed and run by Gates funded Johns Hopkins University and its demons, like Lauren Gardner, the JHU snake that developed the propaganda dashboard that manipulated the public to maintain fear, control, & tyranny. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Self Spreading Vaccines: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2018/2018-10-09_technology-global-catastrophic-biological-risks.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q1v9s-live-7pm-boosters-turning-environment-into-a-kill-zone.html

healthtoxicvaccinemedicinejabshotinoculationinjectionvaxxkill zonecovidboostertruth in medicinemrnadr jane rubydr rubyself spreadingdr janebivalent

