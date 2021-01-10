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BANNED: Donald Trump's stolen election fraud speech BLOCKED by MSM & Big-Tech
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136 views • January 10, 2021
Over Christmas 2020, Trump gave an important speech about the stolen election. This speech was immediately banned and removed by the Big Tech Companies. This is a very important speech.
I discuss the events of 6th January 2021 and the subsequent banning of Trump by Facebook and others. However, the most critical part of this video is the banned speech that Trump gave where he spoke in detail about how the presidential election was stolen. He gives interesting facts which I have seen corroborated by other independent researchers.
You can support my work by donating to me here:
http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
I discuss the events of 6th January 2021 and the subsequent banning of Trump by Facebook and others. However, the most critical part of this video is the banned speech that Trump gave where he spoke in detail about how the presidential election was stolen. He gives interesting facts which I have seen corroborated by other independent researchers.
You can support my work by donating to me here:
http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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