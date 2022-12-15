Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Advent Hope & Eternal Life, Reality or Fiction? WUP 146

In Episode 146 we discuss the reality that Jesus might be coming to fetch His faithful disciples very soon. But why does it seem that nobody want it to happen? "Not in my lifetime" is often heard, or "not for a hundred years still". Even from people proclaiming to be looking forward to the greatest event the world has ever seen. Why is this, and what are we supposed to do about it?
