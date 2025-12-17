$2M Independent AI They Wanted Secret—Free BrightLearn Book Generator & Enoch BrightU LLM

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
228 followers
61 views • 3 days ago

#AITools #BookGenerator #FreeAI #AIWriting #LLM #IndependentAI #UncensoredAI #DecentralizedTech #Brighteon


This $2M independent AI project was built to do one thing:

prove that decentralized technology exists outside corporate control.


Most mainstream platforms don't emphasize it. Here's exactly what this project is.


⏰ TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - Introduction

01:10 - The Problem With Mainstream AI

02:53 - The Solution Of Independent AI

04:32 - Showing The Hidden Tools

13:26 - How AI Can Free Humanity


🔗 LINKS MENTIONED (after the main tools):

Interview With The Creator Of These Tools - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPOGg9mGfY

Exclusive Interview (with prominent independent thinker) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LIUWQWrDfM

Joshua Hale (AI Expert) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3321LqPQOI

Support My Books - https://www.amazon.com/stores/Cory-Edmund-Endrulat/author/B09RCQQDLZ


📌 KEY FEATURES:

✓ Generate full books in minutes

✓ Uncensored language models

✓ No login required

✓ No paywalls

✓ Completely independent (not Big Tech)

✓ Built with serious funding ($2M+)


💡 WHAT YOU'LL SEE:

- Live demonstration of the tools

- Why the mainstream doesn't want this public

- The role of consciousness with AI


❓ COMMON QUESTIONS:

Q: Is this real?

A: Yes. Built by independent developers funded by people who believe in freedom.


Q: Why haven't I heard about it?

A: Because corporate AI companies don't want competition. Mainstream media won't cover it.


Q: Is it actually free?

A: Yes. Completely free. No hidden costs, no login wall.


Q: Can I really generate books?

A: Yes. Watch the demo starting at 04:32. You'll see it in action.


⚠️ DISCLAIMER:

This is educational content exploring independent AI technology.

All tools shown are real and functional. Individual results may vary.

Use responsibly and ethically.


🎯 CALL TO ACTION:

👍 Like if you think AI should be decentralized

📲 Subscribe to see more tools they don't want you knowing about

💬 Comment: What will you create first?

📤 Share this with someone who should know


---


For those asking "why does this matter?"


Because the future of information technology is being decided RIGHT NOW.

Big Tech wants centralized, controlled, censored AI.

This project proves decentralized, free, uncensored AI is possible.


That's why it's hidden.

That's why it matters.


Watch. Learn. Decide for yourself.

