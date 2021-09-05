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How to get into and use a Whole brain state to stop subconscious stress- and/or issues
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52 views • September 05, 2021
In the class I taught attendees how to get into a whole brain coherent state easily by understanding and using there own physiology and feeling.
Stop unwanted thoughts, feelings, and surrounding issues easily on your own by understanding and implementing this.
Subconscious stress and the hormones and chemicals that come with it can cause inflammation in the body. Over time causing illness and internal weakness.
To stop subconscious issues is to stop stress and create health.
Contact me at [email protected]
To make an appointment to get help with fear, or anxiety from your waking up process- please email me for a time.
To purchase a more comprehensive seminar on whole brain coherence By Christy Mattoon at Mindrewire,
go to-
https://mindrewire.mykajabi.com/offers/82n6VWFH/checkout
Stop unwanted thoughts, feelings, and surrounding issues easily on your own by understanding and implementing this.
Subconscious stress and the hormones and chemicals that come with it can cause inflammation in the body. Over time causing illness and internal weakness.
To stop subconscious issues is to stop stress and create health.
Contact me at [email protected]
To make an appointment to get help with fear, or anxiety from your waking up process- please email me for a time.
To purchase a more comprehensive seminar on whole brain coherence By Christy Mattoon at Mindrewire,
go to-
https://mindrewire.mykajabi.com/offers/82n6VWFH/checkout
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