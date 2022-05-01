As CCP Virus Cases Surge, Will Beijing Also Have a City-Wide Lockdown?

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04/29/2022 Authorities in China are now moving quickly to try and prevent a massive outbreak, one that could trigger a city-wide lockdown in Beijing. They want to avoid a Shanghai-like situation because the political stakes are too high this time.